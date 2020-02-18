HRDC condemns DPP demonstrations

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) demonstrations that were held yesterday in Blantyre saying the protesters were attacking the Constitutional Court judges.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe today, HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said what was written on the placards and the songs the protesters were singing were attacking and insulting the five judges.

He added that the behaviour shown by the demonstrators cannot be tolerated.

“I want to assure the five judges that HRDC and Malawians citizens will not allow anyone even DPP to threaten them. We will do anything to make sure the judges are safe,” Mtambo said.

He further said that everyone in Malawi has a right to demonstrate but the protests must not threaten or attack anyone.

The Democratic Progressive Party on Monday held demonstrations in Blantyre demanding the restoration of democratic justice with the party’s executive members saying they were not satisfied with the Constitutional Court ruling.

The ruling party in their petition said the judges who nullified the 2019 presidential elections should be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The party is expected to continue with demonstrations in Eastern, Northern and Central regions of the country.

