Anti-Corruption Alliance holds panel discussion on corruption

The National Anti-corruption Alliance on Saturday organized a panel discussion on the role of banks in ending corruption and financial crimes.

The discussion under the theme “interrogating the role of the banking sector in curbing serious and organised corruption and financial crimes” was held on Saturday at Lilongwe Hotel.

Panelists of the day were Senior Public Relations Officer for Anti-Corruption Bureau Egrita Ndala, Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Alliance Moses Mkandawire, director general of the Financial Intelligence Authority Atuweni Juwayeyi Agbermodji and Dr Anthony John Mukumbwa of the Centre for the Protection of Public Assets.

Speaking after the debate, Mkandawire said the debate is one of the activities that the alliance has been conducting to provide space and opportunity for Malawians to engage each other on the issue of corruption.

He added by saying that the debate dwelled much on the banking sector because the sector plays a major role.

“People especially the poor get hurt when resources are wasted. That’s why it is so important to understand the different kinds of corruption to develop smart responses,” he explained.

Mkandawire noted that creating pathways that give citizens relevant information can assist them to engage and participate in their country as such they can be able to identify priorities, problems and solutions.

In a separate interview, one of panelists, Ndala, said financial institutions have been at the forefront to end corruption in banks since no one can take out public money without using banks.

However, another penelist, Dr Anthony John Mukumbwa of the Centre for the Protection of Public Assets stressed that politicians and people with power are the ones who are supposed to be questioned before including the banks.

“Our politicians are building expensive houses, lodges once the voted into power why focusing on banks. That is when one has to ask where are they taking those money and that answers the question of corruption,” Mukumbwa.

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance comprises Youth and Society (YAS), Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Synod of Livingstonia.

