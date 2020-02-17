UDF NEC gives Muluzi go-ahead on electoral alliance

The United Democratic Front (UDF) had an extraordinary National Executive Committee meeting in Blantyre on Sunday where they rubber-stamped UDF leader Atupele Muluzi’s plans for an electoral alliance.

The meeting came weeks after Muluzi met Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera. There are also reports that Muluzi has been offered the runningmate position by President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary for UDF, Ken Ndanga, said the NEC resolved to work with other political parties ahead of the fresh elections.

The NEC also gave guidance to the party and the president of UDF, Muluzi, on how to proceed with an electoral alliance that is in the best interests of Malawians.

“NEC agreed that any electoral alliance should not compromise the values and principles of which the UDF party stands for, including respect for the rule of law. And the alliance should be designed in such a way that it brings about much needed stability and unity in the country which is in line with the Agenda for Change,” said Ndanga.

He added that they also agreed that UDF’s leadership should immediately engage its grassroots and other stakeholders on how the party will approach 2020 fresh presidential elections.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections saying the outcome was affected by widespread and grave irregularities. The court also ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections.

Ndanga said the UDF NEC also discussed the ruling and its implications on the politics of the country.

He said: “UDF party will respect the Constitutional Court’s ruling and implement its directions especially on the issues that will have to be implemented in the National Assembly where UDF is represented.”

