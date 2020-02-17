K180 thousand per head: Epic Exclusive Lounge set opening door price

The forthcoming music show that will attract South African heavyweight AKA has been described as targeting well to do people given its exorbitant charges by Malawian standards.

The Jika hit-maker will perform at Epic Lounge in Lilongwe on 27th February, at a glittering white party. However more fun loving Malawians say they will be following proceedings on social media.

Charges for the show are K300, 000 for couples, K180, 000 for gentlemen and K150, 000 for ladies. As a bonus, patrons will be treated to free braai among others.

“This party is targeting suburb dwellers yet AKA also has more fans in peri-urban areas. Let them enjoy for it’s their party,” complained Alick Chidothi.

“How on earth all those exorbitant charges, are they even serious?” Questioned Dorcas Mzembe.

The award winning AKA will be performing in the country for the third time. The last time he performed in Malawi was in 2019 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The list of his hit songs include, Run Jozi, Versace and Caiphus Song.

