MCP bigwigs want Chilima as runningmate

Senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members want UTM leader Saulos Chilima to become the party’ runningmate in the fresh elections.

The MCP members say the party should dump vice president Sidik Mia who was runningmate in the now nullified 2019 elections.

According to reports, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera has already told party Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and acting leader of opposition in Parliament Robin Lowe of his intention to offer Chilima the runningmate position.

Recently at a rally, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo who is also a parliamentarian, expressed support for an alliance with Chilima’s UTM saying it is the only way of removing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power.

Another senior party official suggested in an interview with the local media that Mia is not popular in the South hence it is wise for the party to dump him.

“We looked at the figures honourable Sidik Mia brought from the South, there was nothing much. Only one seat that of his wife was won convincingly. This has undermined his position as compared to the north,” said the senior party official.

However, the decision to get Chilima on board may not impress MCP members in the North who are hoping that Chakwera will offer the runningmate position to a member from the region.

A legislator from Mzimba said the party should choose Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara as runningmate.

“They picked Mia because they thought will bring votes, we got a few. It’s now time for MCP to look North,” the legislator said.

