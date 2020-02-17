Ndirande teams dominate in Draughts League

Ndirande Eagles and Ndirande Scorpions remain unbeaten in the Southern Region Draughts League.

Eagles are on position one while Ndirande Scorpions are second. Both sides have 8 points from four games but they are separated by goal.

Bvumbwe DC and Bangwe Bombers are anchoring the table having lost all their games played so far.

Over the weekend, Overande Eagles beat Chilomoni Snipers 31-4 while Limbe Young boys lost to Safalawo DC 14-19.

In other games played on Sunday, Cbwenison Park 13-22 Blantyre Giants; Bvumbwe DC 0-5 Ndirande Scorpions and Zingwangwa Lions 30-8 Bangwe Bombers.

According Suzgo Nkhoma, ADMA General Secretary, the association is satisfied with the progress of the league.

“As ADMA we are convinced and satisfied with the way teams are performing and we are sure that at the end of the league ADMA will identify some players that can play at National draught team,” said Nkhoma.

Advertisements

Advertisements