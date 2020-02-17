DPP demands ACB to investigate Concourt judges

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the five Constitutional Court judges who nullified the 2019 presidential elections.

DPP supporters and National Governing Council members made the demand today during demonstrations held in Blantyre where the party expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections saying the outcome was affected by widespread and grave irregularities.

The five judges of the court – Redson Kapindu, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga, Healey Potani and Mike Tembo – ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections in five months.

However, the DPP members in their petition said the judges should be investigated by the ACB.

According to the party, it can also verify family links between petitioner in the elections case Dr. Saulos Chilima and one of the judges Justice Dingiswayo Madise.

“The DPP strongly observes that ordinarily, Justice Madise should have recused himself from the matter,” the party said in its petition.

Executive Member Henry Mussa said the court did not find any evidence that DPP president candidate President Peter Mutharika contributed to the irregularities which led to the nullificstion of the polls.

“President Arthur Peter Mutharika was legitimately elected and did not rig. We therefore find no justification in the ordered fresh elections,” said Mussa.

He added that the Constitutional Court did not challenge the figures that Mutharika got hence the party feels justice was not delivered.

Despite marching for the “Restoration of Democratic Justice”, the DPP also declared during the demonstrations that it will use every resource at its disposal to emerge victorious in the fresh elections.

Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, told party supporters during the protests that the party will win the fresh elections to show the world that it won fair and square in the May 21 presidential polls.

“We are going back on the ground to mobilise our bases to vote again and we are winning again,”

DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey concurred with Mchacha saying the party is not shaken and is ready to claim another victory

The DPP march started from the party’s Southern Region offices through Victoria Avenue to Blantyre CBD via Masauko Chipembere to Blantyre Civic offices.

At Blantyre City Council, the party delivered a petition to BCC chief executive officer Alfred Chanza who promised to send the petition to the Chief Justice.

Advertisements

Advertisements