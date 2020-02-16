Tevet says technical education crucial for sustainable growth

Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVET) say technical education is important for a country to achieve sustainable growth.

TEVETA Executive Director, Wilson Makulumiza Nkhoma, made the remarks on Friday when the organization held an interactive meeting with northern region based journalists in Mzuzu.

Nkhoma commended the role the media plays in contributing towards significant reduction of unemployment through awareness of its technical skills programs which he said is the basis for sustainable growth and development.

“It is very commendable to see the significant work you media are doing expanding in the operations of TEVETA in the country.

“There is a clear evidence in the number of those boys and girls selected to undergo vocational trainings in the past years,” said Nkhoma.

On his part, Nyika Media Club executive member Alex Banda commended TEVETA in its drive to end youth employment problem in the country.

“We don’t take this partnership with TEVETA for granted, we really appreciate for this timely initiative which has seen journalists from various media houses being drilled in reporting on vocational and labour issues in general,” said Banda.

He added that the media is always there in informing the public on initiatives being taken to uplift people’s lives.

Established in 1999, TEVETA has gone through a number of reform programs so as to meet demands of the country in providing a skilled labour.

Advertisements

Advertisements