Everyone should have access to government contracts – CHRR

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) says government should ensure that everyone has access to contracts to end favouritism and corruption in the awarding of tenders.

The organization made the remarks in Lilongwe during a media training on open contracting, which is the implementation of government contracts in a transparent manner by involving both small and big contractors as well as enabling the general public at large to access information regarding the tenders.

Speaking to reporters, CHRR programmes manager Michael Kaiyatsa said government contracts have to be open through the use of media to make sure that public money is spent openly, fairly and effectively.

Kaiyatsa added that by involving of different types of contractors people can have an opportunity of winning the contracts as well broadening competition.

“We need to make sure that no one raises an eyebrow when a person or a company win government contracts and this can be done if everyone has been given the same opportunity without making illegal payments or bribing officials,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the delay in implementation of Access to Information Act saying it is limiting stakeholders’ ability to access information and monitor projects.

The project which CHRR is implementing on open contracting is expected to end in March.

