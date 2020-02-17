Woman with albinism attacked, two of her toes chopped off

A thug attacked a 92-year-old woman with albinism in Mzimba on Saturday and chopped off two of her toes.

The woman, Tafwauli Ngoma, was attacked when she was making fire in her kitchen at around 5pm at Kapopo Mhlango Village, TA Mbelwa in the district.

According to Police, the assailant came in asking for fire to light his cigarette.

“He suddenly produced an axe, grabbed the woman and hacked off her big right toe and small left toe before fleeing, leaving her in a pool of blood,” the police said.

At the time of the incident, the woman’s daughter and grandson who live with her had gone to Kapopo Trading Centre for other business.

When the two returned from the market, they found her in agony. Neighbors and the police were alerted.

The victim was taken to Jenda Rural Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

The Police said on Sunday that they have intensified investigations to arrest and bring to justice the man who attacked the woman with albinism.

“As investigations to arrest the assailant intensify, the police is asking members of the community who may have information that may lead to his arrest to come forward,” the law enforcers said.

They further asked relatives and neighbours of people with albinism to be the first line of defense by always keeping an eye on them and reporting any suspicious individuals to authorities.

The police also assured all people with albinism in the country that they are doing everything to ensure their maximum security.

