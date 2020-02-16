Devotion: The testimony of God is greater

1 John 5:9 “If we accept the testimony of men, the testimony of God is greater…”

People have testified a lot about you. They have spoken a lot about you. Some testimonies are negative whereas others are positive. You may have accepted them or rejected them based on your knowledge of the Word of God.

For example some have said you are beautiful or even you aren’t beautiful, you are strong or weak, you are intelligent or dull, you look health or sickly and so on. All these are testimonies of men. However there is a higher testimony and that that is the testimony of God.

Our opening scripture says the testimony of God is greater than that of men. Which means we accept the testimony of God and not of men. Joel 3:10 says the one who is called weak should declare that they are strong.

In Revelation 2 verse 9: There are Words that are addressed to the angel of the church in Smyrna. The Lord says “I know the distress you are suffering and your poverty but you are rich.”

The testimony of people at the Church in Smyrna was that it was a poor church but God says it’s rich. So the testimony of God is greater which means this church was rich regardless of how it looked, only that the church itself didn’t initially know about it.

In Genesis 1 whatever God made is beautiful. This means you need to affirm your beauty. That is the testimony of God.

In 2 Corinthians 5:17 any person in Christ is a new creation. That is the testimony of God. Affirm that in your life.

Know the Word and affirm all testimonies of God in your life. Refuse the human testimony.

Confession

I accept the testimony of God because it is greater than human testimony. I refuse the testimony of people. I am a success. I am a victor, I am strong, beautiful and health. In Jesus Name. Amen

