FAM to construct technical centre, academy in Mzuzu

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) plans to construct Luwinga Technical Centre and a football academy in Mzuzu.

FAM President Dr Walter McMillan Nyamilandu revealed this at an extraordinary General Meeting held at Chintheche in Nkhatabay on Saturday.

Hesaid in the last two years the association focused on completing the Chiwembe Mpira Stadium and now has turned its focus to the two projects in Mzuzu.

“So all the funding we were receiving were directed to Mpira Stadium, we are now focusing on Luwinga to ensure that the premises for the technical centre are secured by constructing a fence,” he said.

He added that K85 million has been allocated for the fence at Luwinga technical centre.

Nyamilandu also thanked the executive committee for accepting the budget for the construction of an academy in Mzuzu.

“And the executive has made a decision that we must build the first Technical Football academy in Mzuzu and it will be based in Luwinga, we are now working on the concept and at the end of the year the first football academy in southern Africa must be built in Mzuzu, because we realized that there is potential talent in Malawi especially in the North.

“Once we complete Luwinga centre, in the next two years we are going to start in central region in Lilongwe,” said Manda.

In his remarks, chairperson for the Northern Region Football Association Lameck Khonje thanked FAM for considering Luwinga in the budget.

