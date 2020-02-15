TNM connects Ngumbe CDSS to internet

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc,has provided internet connectivity worth K8 million to Ngumbe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Blantyre.

TNM through Rotary Club of Limbe has installed network equipment and the telco will be providing internet access to the school for three years to make ICT learning more exciting and motivating.

The donation reaffirms TNM’s great commitment towards enhancing digital literacy in the country which is a catalyst of development.

“As a truly Malawian company we understand the importance of internet to our local schools which are just equipped with computers without connectivity. The provision of internet will improve delivery of lessons through access to online research for teachers to up to date teaching methodologies, materials and content,” said Michiel Buitelaar, TNM’s Chief Executive Officer.

The chief executive officer said that the telco understands the challenges education sector face more especially in the area of ICT.

“Many community schools in the country lack ICT equipment to improve the delivery of digital literacy. When we were approached by Rotary Club of Limbe we felt duty bound knowing that reliable and consistent connectivity of internet would go a long way to improve the performance of students,” said Buitelaar.

In his remarks, Bernard Ndau president of Rotary Club of Limbe, hailed TNM for supporting one of the club’s core factors which is promotion of basic education.

“Worldwide Rotary clubs strive to promote basic education and when the headmistress approached us, we noted that connectivity, access to research and books are important elements we could help with. We approached TNM which is a long-time partner of Limbe Rotary Club and they agreed hence we came to handover internet connectivity at the school,” said Ndau.

Receiving the internet connectivity, Feggie Mwale Headmistress at Ngumbe CDSS thanked TNM for considering the school.

“We are very happy to receive the equipment and internet connectivity courtesy of TNM. The donation is going to ease a lot of things for both the students as well as teachers. In computer studies there is a topic of Internet therefore the connectivity will simplify its understanding,” said Mwale.

Ngumbe CDSS is located in the outskirts of Blantyre rural.The School currently has an enrollment of 1,100 students, mostly between the ages of 12 to 19.

Five years ago, the school was fortunate enough to be provided with 20 computers by Computers for Malawi but lacked connectivity.

