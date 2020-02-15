Ndirande based mechanic wins K10m in rapid numbers game

A 29-year-old man, Shycal Msango, became the 7th winner of K10 million in the Rapid Numbers Game which was launched by Premier Bet two months ago.

The Ndirande based mechanic, who is employed by Wezi-Wezi garage at Chinseu, had the winning numbers of 17, 27, 32, 34, 37 and 50 after placing a bet of K100.

According to Premier Bet, one can win such an amount with just MK100 and receive a receipt which has six winning numbers appearing at the top.

For someone to win, some of their winning numbers must match some of the numbers appearing at the bottom of their ticket–with various ranges of amounts of money written under them.

The one betting can win even more money with one ticket if their winning numbers match with more numbers at the bottom.

Out of all these numbers, only 17 made it, instantly making him the winner of MK10 million which was written under the number 17 appearing at the bottom of his ticket.

Speaking at Premier Bet agent in Chinseu, Msango was very excited but he was very quick to advise others to bet with responsibility.

“I spent only K100 but won K10 million. This money will transform my life and l am intending to construct two houses for rent,” he said.

Msango also added that he intend to use part of the money to start a small business.

Premier Bet Ambassador, Peter Fote, said they are proud to unveil a 7th winner in Rapid Numbers since introducing the product some two and half months ago.

“As Premier Bet we are delighted to see people celebrating as a result of playing this game. It is our hope that a lot of people will still be winning a lot of money,” said Fote.

He also reminded Malawians that the company encourage responsible betting by making sure that children below 18 years are not allowed.

Premier Bet is a sport betting and entertainment company which started its operations in Malawi in 2015.

So far, the company has 130 shops, over 1000 employees and over 800 agents across the country

Advertisements

Advertisements