Wanderers release Malata, three others

…to sign more players…

Be Forward Wanderers have confirmed the firing of four players from the club with immediate effect.

Lucky Malata, Peter Katsonga, Harry Nyirenda and Zicco Mkanda have been told to look for other clubs after being released by the Nomads who have set a target of reclaiming the titles they lost in 2019.

Malata, whose contract came to an end at the end of last season will not continue his romance with the club after talks for a new contract failed to materialize.

According to General Secretary Victor Maunde, the decision to release the players was made by the new executive committee during their first ever meeting.

Maunde confirmed the upshot to Malawi’s state broadcaster on Friday.

“We had our first meeting as a new executive committee where an agreement was reached to release the four players with immediate effect.

“We have released Lucky Malata, Zicco Mkanda, Harry Nyirenda and Peter Katsonga and we have already replaced the defenders with Lughano Kayira and we are expecting China Chirwa to join us from TN Stars,” he said.

He revealed that the Technical Panel was consulted before making the decision.

“We consulted our Technical Panel to recommend the players that will work for the team in the upcoming season and they advised us to release the four players saying they were not included in their plans hence axing them,” he concluded.

Katsonga, who joined the Nomads from Mighty Tigers last season, failed to adapt to the team’s system which saw him scoring once in the entire season.

Wanderers finished the entire 2019 season without winning any silverware for the first time in years.

However, Maunde says the club will go for everything in the upcoming season.

“We are warning our fellow title contenders that we are coming to reclaim the title we lost last season and we will not spare anyone especially Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets who made us fail to win the TNM Super League title,” he explained.

Advertisements

Advertisements