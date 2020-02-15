Concern over rise in sexual abuse cases in Thyolo

Police in Thyolo have expressed concern over the increase in sexual abuse cases in the district.

According to Officer In-charge for Thyolo police station Inspector Davie Chingwalu, sexual abuse cases rose by 14 percent in 2018 and by 58 percent in 2019.

He said the situation is worrisome since such malpractices put children at risk of contracting STIs.

Chingwalu disclosed this on Friday during the station’s executive committee meeting which took place at Mpinji TDC Hall.

In reaction, Traditional Authority Nkhwethemule who was also elected as vice chair for the committee vowed to report anyone found in connection with the habit saying time has come for the communities to rise up and end the defilement cases in the district which is on increase.

“Those found in connection with such malicious habits, should face law and receive stiff punishment so that others with similar mind should get a lesson,” said Khwethemule.

He further urged his fellow chiefs in the country to join hands with the security providers in sensitizing the mass public about the matter.

During the meeting, police also disclosed that acts of mob justice are on the increase.

The law enforcers said this is due to lack of understanding of the country’s constitutional among the community members who take laws in their hands.

