Teenager hangs himself after being teased for impregnating girl

A 17-year-old Form two student in Zomba hanged himself after being mocked for impregnating a fellow students at his school.

Zomba Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Patricia Supiliano confirmed the death of Ashraf Peter who was found dead on Saturday.

Supiliano said the boy told his mother on February 6, 2020, that his fellow students were mocking him for impregnating a girl at his school. Ashraf also talked about committing suicide.

“On the fateful day of 7th February 2020, Ashraf left home at around 2 p.m. for a video show and did not return home till the following morning when his brother found him hanging in a mango tree,” Supiliano said.

The matter was reported to police and the boy’s body was later taken to Zomba Central Hospital where postmortem results proved that the death was due to suffocation.

Ashraf Peter hailed from Simion Village in Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba District.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have advised the community to avoid taking their own lives due to frustrations and depression but seek counseling and guidance

