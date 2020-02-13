PPDA decries political interference in public procurement

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has pointed out political interference as one of the issues affecting public procurement.

Chief Professional Development Officer (PPDA) Peter Makanga said this after a dissemination of results meeting for the Public Procurement Monitoring System in Lilongwe.

Makanga also mentioned lack of community participation and knowledge as factors hindering public procurement system.

He added by asking people in the country to be following developmental projects happening in their communities to ensure that there is transparency and accountability for Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“There is need for sensitization of members of community, capacity building, conducting of frequent network with members of community in order to make sure that public assets are distributed for intended purpose,” he said.

In a separate interview, Congoma’s Project Manager Simekinala Kaluzi said they have empowered stakeholders and district councils which has also assisted them to achieve better results.

He added that civil society organizations are not aware of the public procurement monitoring system and are able to follow without difficulties.

The meeting which took place at Crossroads Hotel on Wednesday was conducted with support from Tilitonse Foundation.

The Public Procurement Monitoring System project was being implemented in Lilongwe, Balaka and Rumphi through Tilitonse Foundation with funding from European Union.

The aim of the project was to ensure that public assets are being distributed to the communities accordingly.

