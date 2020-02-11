Mchacha must apologise – MISA Malawi

MISA Malawi is demanding a public apology from Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works Charles Mchacha for verbally attacking a journalist.

In a statement released Monday, MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga said the organization expects to hear from the minister by Monday.

“We believe Honourable Mchacha’s actions were a violation of media freedom and freedom of expression and can be construed as an attempt to silence journalists in the country.

“We expect exemplary conduct from Cabinet Ministers, including Honourable Mchacha,” Ndanga said in the statement.

She added that the institution has also asked the Minister of Information Mark Botomani to make a public assurance of President Peter Mutharika’s commitment to media freedom and freedom of expression.

“We expect the Mutharika administration to disassociate itself from Mchacha’s conduct and assure the nation that Honourable Mchacha’s actions are not a reflection of government policy to threaten and intimidate journalists working to uphold principles of transparency and accountability in a nation whose constitution guarantees media freedom,” Ndanga said.

Mchacha who is also Democratic Progressive Party Governor for the South verbally attacked and insulted NPL reporter Bobby Kabango during a phone interview.

Kabango was investigating on how Honourable Mchacha bought a piece of land in Blantyre from the Ministry of Lands.

