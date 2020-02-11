HRDC demands justice in Msundwe rapes

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has made a fresh demand for the Malawi Police to arrest officers suspected raping women at Msundwe.

Chairperson of the coalition Timothy Mtambo was speaking on Monday during a press briefing held in Lilongwe.

He said the commission of inquiry assigned by the Police should reveal the names of the police officers that took part in raping and abusing Msundwe women and girls.

“We as HRDC, we know very well that the police is hiding the other police officers that went to Msundwe that day and abuse our fellow citizens and we are asking the police to complete their so called investigation immediately and arrest those who were involved.

“We will not give an ultimatum because we know the issue is very clear that indeed the police officers abused both women and girls and we want justice to prevail on the matter,” said Mtambo.

In October last year, a fracas erupted in Msundwe and one of the police officers who went to the scene was killed.

Police later conducted an operation at Mpingu, M’bwatalika and Msundwe to arrest suspects but it was revealed that women and girls were beaten and raped during the operation.

Advertisements

Advertisements