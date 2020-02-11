Bullets, Wanderers regroup for pre-season training

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers on Monday regrouped for the pre-season training ahead of the 2020 football season.

The defending TNM Super League champions face a busy schedule beginning this month end with the Nyasa Big Bullets International Bonanza awaiting.

Bullets will then participate in the Ecobank Charity Shield two weeks later before the TNM Super kick-off on 21 March.

The training session kicked off with aerobics at the College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre.

Assistant coach Peter Mponda said his men were very excited to have returned to their training base after a one-month break away from football.

“The players are very excited that they are back to training,” Mponda told Bullets website.

“We are also very happy that the boys were following [head] coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s programs during the break and it looks like most of them paid attention. You could tell through their body language when we were doing the aerobics [that they’re ready],” he added.

In the new season, apart from the Super League, locally Bullets will participate in all the major competitions, including the FDH Bank Cup, FISD Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8, after serving a one-year suspension imposed by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Bullets will also be looking forward to taking part in the continental CAF Champions League, a competition they have been knocked out in the preliminary round in the last two years.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Wanderers resumed their training with almost each and every player on board.

Having failed to win any silverware in the 2019 season, the Nomads will be looking to avoiding a repeat of the 2019 season and despite losing Francisco Madinga and Dennis Chembezi to foreign clubs, they will likely be one of the title contenders in the upcoming season.

Lilongwe based Civo Service United FC also regrouped on Monday for their pre-season training.

Advertisements

Advertisements