Mzuzu MP, council fight over development funds

Mzuzu city Member of Parliament Bennex Mwamlima has demanded the Mzuzu City Council to refund development funds totaling K91 million which the council spent on projects outside priority areas.

In an interview, Mwamlima said some of the money is Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and was meant for projects such as road construction in the constituency.

“I met the council’s CEO and asked about the Constituency Development Fund and he told me is that they have used all the CDF money to finish some projects that were outstanding during the period of former Member of Parliament,” he said.

Mwamlima expressed concern that the council was ignoring him by spending the money without his knowledge.

“People are waiting to see development under my term so how am I going to perform,” he said.

Mzuzu council boss Mcloud Kadammanja could not be immediately reached for comment.

The council’s spokesperson MacDonald Gondwe said the council will refund the money.

According to reports, the council is planning to sell the Chinese Garden in the city to refund the CDF money.

