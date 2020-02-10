Man drowns in Nsanje

A 40-year-old man drowned in Nsanje Saturday night while trying to cross Nyamazere River.

The man has been identified as George Thanki Masamba aged 40. He was a fruit seller at Nsanje Trading center.

Sergeant Pilirani Kondwani, Deputy Publicist of Nsanje police station, said Masamba left the market for home soon after heavy rain had stopped in the area.

“Upon reaching Nyamazere River, Masamba attempted to cross the river which was full of water and he was swept under water.

“On Sunday, he was found stuck to a tree and taken to Nsanje District Hospital where medical practitioners revealed that death was due to suffocation,” said Kondwani.

Masamba hailed from Saini 1 village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje District.

