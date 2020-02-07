Male sex worker gets two years for stealing from clients

A court in Blantyre has sentenced a 22-year-old male sex worker to two years in prison for stealing from customers.

Blantyre police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi has identified the convict as Timothy Wede.

Nkhwazi said the convict stole from customers seeking services as he used to dress up just like a woman and would turn up at various drinking joints within Chilomoni Township especially at night.

One night, Wede showed up at one of the drinking joints in Chilomoni trading centre where he targeted a man and seduced him until they agreed for a one night stand at the customer’s place.

They had anal sex and Wede left. The man later discovered that his two phones valued at K145,000 were missing.

The same month, Wede is alleged to have approached another businessman at Mangochi Bottle Store in Chilomoni.

They went to the customer’s home where they also had anal sex. At the house, Wede stole a phone.

According to Nkhwazi, the customers were drunk hence unable to realize that they were having anal sex.

On November 15, 2019 at around 8PM Wede made himself available at one of the places in Blantyre where sex workers line themselves up.

A man sought services from him and Wede was taken to the man’s place.

They had intercourse and immediately the man fell asleep. Wede took advantage of the drunkenness of the man and stole an HP laptop computer and a laptop bag valued at K986, 000.

All the cases were reported to Chilomoni Police Sub-Station.

As investigations were being carried out, one bartender at Mangochi Bottle Store in the same township spotted the man and he quickly informed two of the victims who coincidentally were in the bar on January 25, 2020.

The people ganged up and apprehended Wede. They took him to Chilomoni Police.

It was at the Police when a female police officer was conducting search before placing Wede in cell that the female officer discovered Wede had no breasts as a woman should be.

Upon further questioning, he confessed that he was a man and that he is gay.

Wede was charged with three counts of theft which he admitted. However, no recovery to the stolen items was made as he was selling the items to Mozambicans in Mwanza.

Appearing in court, he pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

First Grade Magistrate Veronica Magugu slapped Wede with a 24 months imprisonment with hard labour for all charges.

Timothy Wede hails from Sekerere village Traditional Authority Chanza in Lilongwe.

Advertisements

Advertisements