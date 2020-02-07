Agent hints at Europe move for Gaba

Gabadinho Mhango’s agent Mike Makaab says Orlando Pirates must be ready to lose the forward to a European club if he maintains his goal scoring run in the top flight League.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits and Nyasa Big Bullets forward is currently leading in the Absa Premier League top scorer’ chat with 14 goals for the Soweto giants.

His agent told Kickoff Magazine that chances are high that his client has got what it takes to attract offers from Europe as a result of his red-hot form.

“I think Pirates need to be ready, not me. We must be grateful to Orlando Pirates for giving him the opportunity,” said Makaab.

If good offers were to come in for his client, Makaab said Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza would not stand in the player’s way, something that has been proven to be the case for several former Bucs players who have left the club to play in Europe.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the chairman and he’s never stood in the way of any players who want to play in Europe,” Makaab said.

“We’ve seen what has happened with [Marshall] Munetsi, who went to France. In the earlier days [Benedict] Vilakazi, [Mbulelo] Mabizela and the late [Lesley] Manyathela, who was on his way to France.

“So the chairman never stood in the way of any player who has shown they are capable to play at the highest level. I don’t think they can stand in Mhango’s way.”

According to the magazine, the 27-year-old has a good chance to make history by scoring 20 or more goals in the league for the first time since Siyabonga Nomvethe for Moroka Swallows in the 2011/12 season.

Advertisements

Advertisements