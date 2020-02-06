Kasungu police nab 24 people over Nkhamenya fracas

Police in Kasungu have arrested 24 people over a fracas that erupted at Nkhamenya in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in Msusu River.

The girl in question went missing on February 2 and her body was found on February 4, 2020 in a river.

Public Relations Officer Inspector Harry Namwaza said after the burial of the dead body, rumours engulfed the area that some people killed the girl for rituals.

On February 4, pandemonium erupted at Nkhamenya where an angry mob beat up severely a man identified as Joshua Chibwe, 24, of Kanjala village, Traditional Authority Mabulawo in Mzimba district.

“He is accused to the one who was sent by a certain business lady popularly known as Mama Jane to kill the girl. They damaged his house and later wrecked Mama Jane’s shop stealing all goods in the shop worth millions,” he explained

On Wednesday, the irate residents invaded the house of another businessperson identified as Andy Ngwira.

Police were tipped and they rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest the 24 suspects.

They will appear in court soon to answer charges of malicious damage and theft.

Police have since warned that they will not condone any lawlessness and will ensure that all law breakers once found are arrested and prosecuted.

Advertisements

Advertisements