Expansion project has fixed a lot of challenges at KIA – Japanese Ambassador

The Japanese ambassador to Malawi, Satoshi Iwakiri, says the Japan-funded expansion and renovation project at the Kamuzu International Airport has fixed a lot of challenges at the airport.

Iwakiri said this in Lilongwe on Wednesday when he toured the airport to observe the progress of the project.

He told the Malawi News Agency that the newly constructed terminal buildings as well as the renovation works on the existing infrastructure have helped improve the condition and the capacity of the airport.

“I am very impressed by the work that has been done, and seeing that the new structures and the equipment have already fixed a lot of challenges at the airport. The airport was a priority for our assistance to Malawi as a way of contributing to Malawi’s development,” Iwakari said.

According to the ambassador, the government of Japan also plans to train Kamuzu airport staff so that they should be able to operate the new equipment that has been installed as part of the project.

On his part, Kamuzu International Airport Commandant Donnie Chimtengo said the project has improved the operations of the airport and the experience of passengers for both international and domestic travels.

He added that the airport is now able to accommodate more passengers.

“The construction of the new terminal buildings and the renovation of the existing building has tripled our capacity,” Chimtengo said.

The project to expand and rehabilitate the Kamuzu International Airport, which was scheduled to be completed this month, has been funded with a grant aid from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the tune of K25 billion.

As part of the project, two international and one domestic passenger terminal buildings have been constructed.

An existing passenger terminal has also been renovated and there have been installation of new equipment such as aircraft surveillance system and control tower elevator.

