Mzuzu-Karonga road damaged by landslide

A landslide has damaged the Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road at Mbuta in Karonga.

The Roads Authority has confirmed saying the damaged spot is 125 Km from Mzuzu and 100 km from Karonga.

According to the authority, the landslide has been induced by saturation of water inside the mountain.

“Part of the mountain is sliding downwards into the road causing heaving and breaking of the road surface,” RA Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Matapa said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that Roads Authority engineers are already on site with contractors to clear the debris and reduce hydrostatic pressure resulting from the water saturation

Meanwhile, the authority has advised on motorists traveling between Karonga and Mzuzu to be cautious as they approach the site where traffic is using one lane.

Advertisements

Advertisements