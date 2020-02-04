Muluzi hails Constitutional Court Judges

Former President Bakili Muluzi has hailed the five Constitutional Court judges for their ruling in the presidential elections case saying the judgment has demonstrated to the world the strength of Malawi’s democracy.

Muluzi said this in a statement today following Monday’s court ruling which nullified the 2019 presidential elections.

“I would like to thank the all the five judges who formed our Constitutional Court for their dedication to the constitution and the rule of law,” said Muluzi.

He also praised Malawians for their peaceful conduct during the day of the ruling and urged political leaders and their supporters to ensure that they have understood the judgment.

“We can only move forward as a nation if it is with the continued spirit of a free and fair democracy, committed to the development of Malawi,” he said.

On Monday, the constitutional court ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct fresh presidential elections saying the 2019 elections were littered with irregularities that undermined the integrity of the polls.

