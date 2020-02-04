Court fires Chimulirenji: Chilima now Malawi vice president

The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Everton Chimulirenji is no longer Vice President of Malawi.

The court’s ruling in the presidential elections case has effectively reinstated UTM leader Saulos Chilima as the current vice president of Malawi.

Chimulirenji became vice president in May last year following the elections which the Constitutional Court on Monday declared null and void.

“The status in the presidency including the office of the vice president reverts to what it was prior to the May 21 Elections,” said lead Judge Healey Potani shortly after nullifying the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections.

Before the May 21 Elections, Chilima was vice president of Malawi. He contested in the polls as UTM presidential candidate and after the elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission declared Chilima’s boss, President Peter Mutharika, as the winner.

Chilima together with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera filed a petition at the court challenging the results of the polls and on Monday the court ruled in favour of the petitioners.

The court’s ruling , while removing Chimulirenji as vice president, does not change the status of the president since Mutharika was also the Malawi leader before the polls.

According to Judge Potani, the ruling does not also invalidate what the president did after being sworn in for a second and term.

Mutharika and the MEC who were respondents in the case have a right to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

