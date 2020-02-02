Police intensify security in Ntchisi

Police in Ntchisi have intensified security operations ahead of the court’s judgment in the presidential elections case.

Public relations officer for Ntchisi police station, Richard Kaponda, said the officer in-charge for Ntchisi Ulemu Kaluwa attended a meeting on security in the district on Friday where he outlined measures taken to improve security in the district

“During the meeting, the officer in-charge, told the gathering that, police officers in the district, are geared up to protect lives and property. The police will be conducting day and night patrols, ad hoc and snap road blocks during this period,” Said Kaponda.

The Ntchisi Police chief also asked the District commissioner (DC) for Ntchisi Mr. Peter Jimusole, who chaired the meeting, to help the police with transport considering that the police don’t have enough motor vehicles to reach all areas to provide security.

In his response, the district commissioner promised to help the police with two motor vehicles and 5 motorcycles, so that the police should reach all the areas in the district.

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the presidential elections case on Monday.

