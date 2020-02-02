MISA Malawi introduces adult literacy award

MISA Malawi in conjunction with Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) and DVV International haS introduced the Adult Literacy and Education (ALE) Media Award.

The new award which will be recognizing excellent journalism in the coverage of adult literacy and education in Malawi, was launched on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Speaking to the press, CSEC Programs Manager, Kisa Kumwenda, said the initiative has been made to encourage journalists write more about adult literacy with passion and evidence so that the gaps that are there in terms of adult learning and education can be exposed and filled.

He added that the introduction of the Award is a show of commitment by MISA Malawi, CSEC and DVV international to contribute to the strengthening of adult literacy and education in the country.

In his remarks, DVV International Regional Director for Southern Africa, David Harrington, said adult learning and education is forgotten and neglected in the country so they decided to introduce the media awards so that they can make it visible so that it can be promoted.

“It is a good approach to involve media because people in the country will understand adult literacy education, and some people who are supposed to join and learn, will start attending adult literacy classes and more funds might be allocated to it,” he explained.

Deputy Director of Community Development in the Ministry of Gender Children Disability and social Welfare, Charles Mkunga, said lack of funding and lack of teachers are some of the challenges in adult literacy and education which needs to be addressed if it is to be promoted.

The ALE Award targets exceptional newspaper, Television, Radio and online adult literacy stories and reports with a particular focus on areas of the vital contribution of Adult Literacy and Education in Malawi and national challenges in LEA and measures to take them among others.

