HRDC asks Malawians to respect rule of law

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has pleaded to all Malawians and stakeholders to respect the rule of law and maintain peace on Monday after the court ruling.

Speaking to the press this morning, HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo urged all Malawians to remain calm before, during and after court verdict.

“We as HRDC, we urge all Malawians to respect the rule of law and there should be peace and unity during this time, please avoid violence after court verdict. If not satisfied with outcome, follow necessary procedures that apply to our laws,” said Mtambo.

He added that the coalition has a lot of respect, trust and confidence in the Judiciary.

Mtambo also advised all Malawians to follow the court case through reliable media and not social media and listen to the judgement very clearly to avoid misunderstanding.

He then assured Malawians that the coalition will continue representing the citizens of Malawi and it will call for another press briefing after the court verdict.

The Judges handling the presidential election case are expected to deliver their ruling on Monday 3 February 2019 and different stakeholders have pleaded for peace among Malawians and respect to the rule of law.

