Woman arrested over son’s murder

The manhunt for a Dedza woman who killed her own son over K400 ended on Thursday with her arrest in Mozambique.

The suspect, Alinafe Navisi aged 40, is believed to have killed her 10-year-old son, James Banda, earlier this week.

Banda who was a Standard 3 learner at Kalilang’anga primary school, was accused of stealing K400 belonging to his sister.

According to Cassim Manda who is Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson, Banda was initially reported as a missing person but was later found buried in a pit.

Following her arrest, Navisi told the office of public relations in Dedza that she killed her son by using a whip.

“He fell down and fainted. Immediately, I took him outside my house and buried him in the nearby pit,” Navisi narrated.

It is not known if Banda was dead by the time he was buried in the pit since he was not taken to the hospital.

Post-mortem conducted after his body was exhumed from the pit revealed that the boy’s death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

The suspect Navisi is expected to answer the charge of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

She hails from Mlangali village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police has hailed police in Mozambique for helping in the arrest of Navisi.

