Father impregnates daughter in Ndirande

Police at Ndirande in Blantyre have arrested a 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter after the father impregnated the young woman.

The man has been identified as Snowden Matalala while the girl is Bridget Matalala.

Ndirande Police Sub-Station spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa said Bridget’s mother was in relationship with Snowden and she gave birth to Bridget in the year 2000 but she never got married to Snowden.

In 2016, Bridget discovered the truth about her father and she decided to visit him in Ndirande Township.

She continued to visit his father’s house during holidays and in July, 2019 the two started having sex in Matalala’s house.

On January 29, 2020, Bridget went to Ndirande Health Centre for medical assistance because she was not feeling well.

After getting checked by the clinical officer it was discovered that she is 5 months pregnant and the clinical officers jokingly asked her if she is married but to her surprise Bridget started crying.

“The clinical officer got suspicious but she could not continue to ask her, instead she gave a call Police whereby Police officer went to the hospital and took the girl to Ndirande Police.

“After interviewing Bridget it is when she revealed that she has been sleeping with her father since July, 2019,” said Mzingwitsa.

Following the revelations, Police officers arrested Snowden at his house.

Both father and daughter have been charged with Incest contrary to section 157 and 158 of the Penal Code.

They both hail from Mataka village, T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu district.

