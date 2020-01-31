Suspected coronavirus case in Botswana

A suspected coronavirus virus case has been registered in Botswana, the government has confirmed.

In a statement today, the Botswana Government said the suspected patient arrived at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport today from China on an Ethiopian Airways flight.

“The suspected case is still under isolation at Block 8 Clinic and investigations are on-going,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in the statement.

It added that the country will continue to monitor the situation together with the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 170 with China having 7,711 confirmed cases a of 29 January.

Infections have also spread to at least 15 other countries including Germany, Vietnam and Japan.

According to the BBC, various countries have implemented evacuation and quarantine plans for nationals wanting to return from China, where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also considering whether to declare the virus a global health emergency.

The Malawi Government last week said it had started screening travelers coming into Malawi for coronavirus which has affected countries in Asia.

Government also advised people in the country to avoid travelling to countries affected by the virus.

