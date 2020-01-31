PAC calls for peace ahead of election case ruling

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has called on Malawians to maintain peace before and after judgment in the presidential elections case.

The remarks were made during a press briefing which the organization conducted at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Chairperson for the organisation Monsignor Patrick Thawale said people should respect the decision of the court in the case in which two political leaders are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections.

Thawale added that the committee is hopeful that the ruling that will be delivered on Monday by the Constitutional Court will be accepted by both petitioners and respondents.

“We call upon our leaders to maintain their commitment made during dialogue meetings that they would uphold the rule of law. In this regard, PAC calls upon the Malawi Police Service to ensure that peace and tranquility prevails before and after the period of court ruling,” he said.

He added that Malawians adopted multiparty system of government in a bid to enhance democratic tenets such as upholding the rule of law and constitutionalism.

Thawale went on to say that in whatever is happening in the country, Malawians should be given a priority regardless of their party affiliations, religion and tribe to ensure that peace co-exist.

PAC has been holding National prayers with aim of preaching peace and co-existence among Malawians.

