Mutharika should not listen to criminal elements – Chilima

UTM president Saulos Chilima has asked President Peter Mutharika to rise to the occasion at this critical moment saying the Malawi leader should not bow to people pursuing the selfish interests of a few connected individuals.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe today ahead of the Constitutional Court ruling in the high profile presidential elections case.

Chilima and Malawi Congress Party MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome of the 2019 presidential election where Mutharika declared a winner.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chilima said Mutharika should rise beyond partisan interests to make decisions that benefit the nation just as other heads of state did during critical moments in their time.

Chilima mentioned President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda who called for a referendum against the advice of selfish people that surrounded him; President Bakili Muluzi who realized that Malawians would not accept to change the Constitution to accommodate his ambitions; and President Joyce Banda who left the leadership of the country in 2014 after realising that the supreme law of this country, the Constitution, binds us all.

“It remains our hope that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika shall seize this moment to display qualities of a true statesman.

“He must rein in on those that continue to hijack the machinery of the State for their own benefit thereby endangering the lives of all Malawians. This is not the time to listen to these criminal elements.

“We, therefore, call upon Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to appreciate the epochal moment we find ourselves in and realise that the burden of maintaining the peace and tranquility that Malawi has enjoyed since becoming a republic falls squarely on his shoulders,” he said.

The UTM leader further said that the winning party in the elections case need to celebrate with grace and civility bearing in mind that there are people who mean well on the losing side.

Chilima also called for the police to exercise professionalism in their duties during this critical moment to ensure that there are no cases of violence in the country.

The court will pass its judgment in the elections case on 3 February, 2019.

Advertisements

Advertisements