Thom Mpinganjira re-arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has re-arrested FDH CEO Thom Mpinganjira in connection to attempts to bribe judges presiding over the elections case.

Mpinganjira is expected to appear before court tomorrow at 9 am where he will be formally charged.

The bribery suspect was initially arrested on Wednesday last week but was released from Blantyre Police Station at midnight after Zomba Magistrate Ben Chitsakamile issued an order cancelling the arrest warrant which the ACB had obtained from Magistrate Court in Lilongwe.

Today, Justice Nyakaunda Kamanga of the High Court has restored the warrant of arrest Mpinganjira saying the warrant was quashed in a kangaroo court by a magistrate who was surprisingly awake and ready to work at midnight.

Kamanga has also ordered that Chitsakamile should appear before a disciplinary hearing conducted by the Judicial Service Commission.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the high profile presidential case on Monday, 3rd February, 2020 at Lilongwe District Registry of the High Court.

