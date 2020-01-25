Malawi coach injured in training

Malawi Under 20 Women’s National team Coach will miss the team’s trip to Zimbabwe after getting injured during training.

The coach, Maggie Chombo Sadik, sustained a left ankle fracture as she was making a demonstrations to her players during training session on Friday morning.

Sadik was treated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and is now using clutches.

Due to the injury, she will not travel with the team to Zimbabwe for a 2020 Women’s Under 20 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Round Qualifier return leg.

Vice Coach Kondwani Mwalweni will take charge of the team in Zimbabwe.

The team will leave the country on Sunday for Lusaka ahead of a friendly match against Zambia on Tuesday.

After that game, the Girls will proceed to Bulawayo on Wednesday for the Zimbabwe match on 1st February.

Malawi and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Kamuzu Stadium last Saturday.

