Chamba dealer behind bars

Police in Mulanje are keeping 30-year-old Frakishon Gwembere in custody for being found in possession of cannabis sativa.

In an interview, deputy police spokesperson for Mulanje police station sergeant Blessings Gama said the police received a tip from well-wishers that the suspect was selling chamba at his compound.

“On Thursday night the law enforcers made a follow up and found Gwembere at his house. A search in the house led to the discovery of a bag full of cannabis.

“When asked to produce permit of the illegal drug, Gwembere failed to do so. This implored the law enforcers to arrest him and seize the product,” said Gama.

The suspect is still in custody waiting to appear before court when investigations are completed.

