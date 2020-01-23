Matemba disgusted by Mpinganjira’s release

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Reyneck Matemba has expressed disgust at bribery suspect Thom Mpinganjira’s midnight release from police custody.

Mpinganjira who was arrested on Wednesday was expected to spend the night at Blantyre Police but was released at around midnight after a magistrate in Zomba issued an order cancelling a warrant of arrest earlier obtained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In reaction to the release, Matemba wondered why Mpinganjira’s lawyers travelled at night all the way to Zomba to obtain the order for cancellation of warrant of arrest.

“This is disgusting. Abuse of court process. It exposes how rotten the judiciary is,” Matemba said.

Meanwhile, the High Court says it will review the cancellation order which was issued Zomba Magistrate Ben Chitsakamile.

The ACB arrested Mpinganjira on Wednesday in connection to allegations of attempts to bribe five Constitutional Court judges presiding over the Presidential Elections Case.

His arrest came after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda complained to the bureau that some people were attempting to bribe the judges who are expected to deliver the ruling in the case between 27 January and 3 February, 2020.

Advertisements

Advertisements