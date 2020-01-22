Villagers steal relief maize, injure police officers in Chiradzulu

Police in Chiradzulu are hunting for people who injured five police officers and stole bags of maize at Namitambo ADMARC on Monday.

According to public relations officer for Chiradzulu Police Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, there was commotion at Namitambo ADMARC over maize distribution as members of the community were pelting stones at police officers who were providing security at the ADMARC depot.

“At first, a we deployed five police officers to secure the place as there were some reports going around that members of the community wanted to storm the place. That was Sunday night.

“On Monday, the distribution of maize started, and as police, we went there after commotion started. Five police officers were deployed to bring order and peace, however, were overpowered by the community who broke into the ADMARC and took some bags of maize,” said Tasowana.

During the commotion, five police officers were injured and the ADMARC building was destroyed.

Tasowana said the police are investigating the matter to arrest those people who stoned the police officers and broke into the ADMARC depot.

A community member who did not want to be named said the commotion started because of rumors that the maize was expected to be distributed to Democratic Progressive Party members only.

“This angered some members of the villagers who later started stoning the police officers who were providing security at this ADMARC and they managed to break into the ADMARC depot,” the community member said.

