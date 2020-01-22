FDH Bank boss Mpinganjira arrested over attempts to bribe judges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira following attempts to bribe five Constitutional Court judges presiding over the Presidential Elections Case.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala has confirmed the arrest of Mpinganjira saying the suspect will be taken to Court after the ACB has recorded a statement from him.

Ndala said the bureau received a complaint on 8th December, 2019, alleging that some people were attempting to bribe the five judges hearing the Presidential Elections Case.

“The ACB instituted investigations into the matter. On 22nd January, 2020, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira in relation to the matter,” said Ndala.

ACB boss Reyneck Matemba said at a press briefing last week that there are two suspects in the bribery case and one works in the private sector while the other one works in the public sector.

He added that in total the bureau has received five complaints related to the presidential elections including one from a prominent Civil Society Organizations, two from anonymous individuals and the last one from a concerned Malawian.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary has confirmed that the Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the elections case between 27 January and 3 February, 2020.

In the elections case, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections in which Malawi Electoral Commission declared President Peter Mutharika as the winner.

