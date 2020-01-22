Learners torch Karonga DC’s offices

Angry pupils in Karonga have torched offices of the District Commissioner.

The pupils were at the DC’s offices to demand government to pay teachers their December salaries.

In the morning, teachers who are on strike were holding vigils at the DC’s offices and were joined by pupils from several schools in the district.

At first, the learners pelted stones at the building, damaging window panes. But they went back to the premises in the afternoon and set ablaze the offices.

The damaged building is owned by Fisheries Department and the District Commissioner’s team moved there because the DC’s offices in the district were also burnt down during previous demonstrations.

Teachers across the country have been on strike since Monday as they demand government to pay teachers who were removed from the payroll for not submitting national identity cards to the Ministry of Education.

