Mutharika signs energy deal with UK firm

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has clinched an energy deal with United Kingdom’s Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) which will facilitate the eradication of power challenges in Malawi.

Mutharika said the deal will assist in fighting against poverty in rural areas as it will act as a foundation for economic growth as well as lead to improvement in people’s lives.

“Sustainable energy is foundation to progress and remains a key priority to promote social and economic growth,” said Mutharika.

In his remarks, chairperson for Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), Mr. Andrew Bainbridge together with Chief Executive Officer for PIDG, Mr. Phillippe Vulahu, said that their team will be coming to Malawi soon to start the implementation of the project.

PIDG aims to complement Malawi’s efforts in bringing reliable electricity to rural communities.

Mutharika went to the United Kingdom last week and attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on 20 January, 2020.

