Devotion: Pray even in afflictions

James 5:13 “Is any among you afflicted? let him pray.”

Is anything or anyone afflicting you, pray. That’s the first thing you should think about. In times of afflictions and troubles prayer is not an option, it’s a must. Don’t be overwhelmed by the affliction, rise up above affliction and pray.

Luke 22:44-45 “And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground. And when he rose up from prayer, and was come to his disciples, he found them sleeping for sorrow.”

There was a total difference between Jesus and His disciples during the time of agony and sorrow. Luke 22 above says Jesus prayed earnestly during the time of agony and his sweat was like blood. At the same time his disciples were overwhelmed by sorrow and they couldn’t manage to pray. They were just sleeping to ease their sorrow but Jesus told them to pray.

Don’t abandon prayer in afflictions, don’t be overwhelmed by afflictions, don’t abandon God’s formula in affliction. That affliction time is the best time for prayer. Rise up, take position and see the right results.

Additional Scriptures: 1Samuel 30:6 “David was greatly distressed; for the people spoke of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David strengthened himself in the LORD his God.”

Act 16:24-25…”Who, having received such a command, threw them into the inner prison, and secured their feet in the stocks. But about midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them.”

Confession

I refuse to be overwhelmed by afflictions and sorrow. I choose to pray and strengthen myself in the Lord who is my solution. I refuse to quit or give up because the joy of the Lord is my strength. In Jesus Name. Amen

WORSHIP WITH US in the following branches and affliations:

Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Chiradzulu, Pretoria (RSA), Mozambique, Pakistan

For details +265 888 326 247 +265 99 7538098

Advertisements

Advertisements