Malawi in tough 2022 World Cup Qualifiers group

An uphill task awaits Malawi National Senior Football Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers after being paired with giants in Group D.

During the draw held on Tuesday evening in Cairo , the Flames were included in the group with African soccer heavyweights; Cameroon, Ivory Coast and neighbour Mozambique.

In total, there are 10 groups and the top team from each group will qualify for the next round where they shall be paired to find the last five who will fill all the African slots.

In other groups, South Africa where some Malawian players ply their trade has been drawn into group G alongside Ghana, Zimbabwe and eastern nation of Ethiopia.

Zambia are in Group B with Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea while Group A has nations like Niger, Algeria , Djibouti and Burkina Faso.

Malawi has never qualified for the World Cup in history and it is likely that it shall require a miracle to make it to Qatar considering the current performance of Meke Mwase’s led team.

Last time Malawi made wonders was when the team qualified for Africa Cup of Nations in Angola in 2010 where it was knocked out in the group stages despite defying the odds by beating Algeria 3-0.

