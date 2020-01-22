Kutsaira urges action to combat climate change

The Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Bintony Kutsaira, has urged Malawians to take part in tree planting exercise in order to combat climate change.

Kutsaira said this after leading Malawians in planting 1,250 trees of different species at Changali Community Day Secondary School in the area of group village Headman Changali in Mangochi district.

Kutsaira said looking at the trend of weather patterns, it is clear that once the trees and forests are not conserved, the country might continue experiencing abnormal weather spells which eventually compromise governmental operations of several sectors such as agriculture and energy.

“As government, efforts are evident through the existence of a robust policy and legal framework, strategies, programmes and guidelines and many interventions done by both government, private sector and civil society, to make sure that all identified issues impinging on sustainable trees and forests management in Malawi are tackled,” said Kutsaira.

The minister further appealed to Malawians to stop wanton cutting down of trees because the tendency has also compromised electricity generation services.

Among his other activities in Mangochi, Kutsaira planted M’bawa tree at a ceremony to launch the tree planting exercise in the district.

On his part, GVH Changali said Mangochi is one of the country’s heavily deforested districts that needed the exercise.

He said: “We plant trees every year, but the problem is survival as communities do not own the trees, thinking they belong to government.

GVH Changali assured the Minister that he will ensure that communities look after the trees.

“We are lucky to have the Minister in our area for the exercise,” he said.

In her remarks, Deputy Speaker of parliament Aisha Adams appealed to the community members to plant and take care of the species to avoid seedling-wastage.

Mangochi District is a rain shadow area. The trees are expected to provide more vegetation cover for rainfall.

By Davies Munthali

