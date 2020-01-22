Reveal names or resign, HRDC tells ACB boss

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has given Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Executive Director Reyneck Matemba seven days to reveal names of people who wanted to bribe judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

National Chairperson for the organization Timothy Mtambo said on Wednesday morning that the group will demand Matemba’s resignation if he fails to name the suspects.

Mtambo was speaking at a press briefing which the grouping conducted at Lingadzi inn Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Mtambo claimed that the grouping is aware of the people who wanted to bribe the judges but they want the ACB director to reveal the names since it is the bureau’s job to fight against corruption.

“We have lost trust in him, but if he can mention the names to the general public within this grace period we are going to withdraw our demands. It seems that there is impunity and time has come to fight for our freedom to change things in the country,” he explained.

Mtambo then commended teachers for the ongoing strike which is aimed at forcing government to pay the teachers their December salaries.

He, however, expressed concern over the death of a protester from Msundwe who is believed to have been stoned by fellow protesters during demonstrations last week.

HRDC is a grouping that has been leading demonstrationns aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position accusing her of mishandling the May 21 elections.

